Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard

MILTON, Mass. -- Authorities say no one was hurt when an evacuation slide fell from a jetliner into the yard of a suburban Boston home.

A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman tells the Boston Herald that the uninflated slide fell from a flight from Paris to Boston around noon Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported a loud noise as the plane approached Logan Airport and landed safely.

Police in Milton, south of Boston, alerted the agency that the slide had been found in a resident's yard.

Wenhan Huang tells The Patriot Ledger he was doing yard work when the slide took out several branches of his Japanese maple.

His neighbor, Stephanie Leguia, was feet from where it fell and fears it could have killed someone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettssocietyu.s. & worlddeltaairplane
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cyber Monday: What to know before getting your deals
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
NC State fires defensive coordinator, backs Dave Doeren
NC mountains see early taste of winter
Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, 3 dead
1 dead, 2 children injured after head-on collision in Johnston Co.
Buttigieg discusses poverty with Rev. Barber at NC church
Show More
NC beaches looking for 'Pony Patrol' volunteers
Lori Loughlin's daughter speaks for first time since college scandal
J.J. Watt shares kiss with 'Sully' before game
Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 87 in Harnett County
Australia unveils cameras to catch drivers on phones
More TOP STORIES News