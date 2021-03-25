Politics

Raleigh hires Mr. Raleigh as assistant city manager

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh now has a new assistant city manager, and if his name is any indication, he's the perfect fit.

Evan Raleigh begins his duties as assistant city manager on April 12. He will be one of three assistant city managers.

Raleigh was previously the assistant manager in Winston-Salem.

He said he looks forward to helping Raleigh "continue its emergence as one of the finest, most livable communities in the country."
