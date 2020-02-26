Amber Alert for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell leads crews to North Carolina pond

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. -- A pond in North Carolina is now at the center of the search for a missing 15-month-old girl.Evelyn Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February.An Amber Alert is now active for the young girl. Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said investigators have followed up on over 500 tips. Currently, they are searching a pond north of Wilkesboro, North Carolina.Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell, 18, was charged Tuesday on one count of filing a false report."Every time we talk to her, her story changes," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said.At least some of the information she has given investigators has turned out to be false.Megan Boswell was arrested and is being held in the Sullivan County jail on a $25,000 bond.Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.