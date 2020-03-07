'Heartbreaking:' Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WTVD) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday night they believe they have found the remains belonging to a missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February.

WJHL reports TBI and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.



Authorities said there they found the possible remains of the 15-month old.

"At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a news conference Friday night. "There is a lot of work left to be done."

The TBI said an autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.

In late Feb., investigators searched a mobile home park in Sullivan County, Tennesee in connection with her disappearance.

A few days before, authorities searched a pond in Wilkesboro, N.C. that proved "inconclusive."
