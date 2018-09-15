HURRICANE FLORENCE

'Everything is going to be alright': How one NC resident found hope during Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Though she's been forced to flee her home as Florence bears down, one North Carolina woman has found a sign of hope amid the historic storm.

LILLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
Though she's been forced to flee her home as Florence bears down, one North Carolina woman has found a sign of hope amid the historic storm.

During an interview at the Western Harnett High School shelter, resident Ruth Daby told ABC11 she lives in a mandatory evacuation zone near the Little River and was worried after seeing how Hurricane Matthew impacted her neighborhood.

Despite the evacuation order, Daby said she was grateful to be at the shelter with her rescue dogs and appreciated all of the amenities provided at the shelter.

She also shared how she found hope during a trying time.

"Two days ago, it was blue sky and then all of the sudden it's raining cats and dogs," Daby said. "I said, 'There must be a rainbow coming.' I'm looking out my dining room window and there is the rainbow in the yard. To me, that is a sign that everything is going to be alright."

"The other things can be replaced," she added. "I just pray that we are going to be safe."
Related Topics:
be inspiredhurricane florencegood newssevere weatheru.s. & worldrainbow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
LIST: Tropical Storm Florence school closings
WATCH LIVE: Florence flooding 'only going to get worse'
VIDEO: Downed trees, damaged buildings in Wilmington
Power outage numbers begin to drop as crews work to restore service
Looters raid Family Dollar and Dollar General in Wilmington
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Florence flooding 'only going to get worse'
ABC college football airing on 11.2, Spectrum 1240, ESPN app
Drivers planning travel through NC asked to bypass state altogether
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
Looters raid Family Dollar and Dollar General in Wilmington
How Florence stacks up to other historic hurricanes
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Wake County woman, Walmart come through with huge donation
Show More
Power outage numbers begin to drop as crews work to restore service
LIST: Tropical Storm Florence school closings
Florence: How much damage to expect in the Triangle
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
VIDEO: Downed trees, damaged buildings in Wilmington
More News