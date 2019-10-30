Ex-baseball All-Star Josh Hamilton charged with child injury

KELLER, Texas -- Former All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton has been charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he'd struck her.

Hamilton turned himself Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on a $35,000 bond.

According to a police affidavit, Hamilton's daughter told Keller police that he went on a rampage on September 30. She said she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then began cursing and shouting at her.

Josh Hamilton



She said he finally threw her over his shoulder, carried her to her room, dumped her on her bed, pressed her head against the mattress and hit her legs.

Hamilton, who went to Athens Drive High School in Raleigh, played for the Rangers, Reds and Angels.
