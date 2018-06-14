Ex-boyfriend accused in murder of Durham high school student in 2015 pleads guilty

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham man accused of killing his girlfriend three years ago, when they were both 17, pleaded guilty in her death on Thursday.

Kelton Breshon Fox, now 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the death of Tierra Hall.


The judge later sentenced Fox to 144-185 months in prison

Hall's body was found behind a vacant home for sale on Trotter Ridge Road in March of 2015.

Fox and Hall were both students at Jordan High.

Fellow student arrested in the death of 17-year-old Tierra Hall.

Police used surveillance video from the school and from another source near the spot where Hall's body was found to connect Fox to the gruesome crime.

According to warrants, officers saw the words "King K Tha Savage" written on a door of the home. Investigators say that was part of his nickname on his Facebook page. Warrants say his mom owned or occupied the home at some point.

Video from the school showed Fox grabbed Hall's cell phone and the two walking away from school together. He returned about 30 minutes later, his hands pulled into his sleeve and went straight to a bathroom.

Police later found blood in that bathroom.

Another video showed the two near the crime scene, walking down the road together, then Fox left alone.
