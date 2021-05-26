Former Johnston Co. elementary school principal accused of sexually assaulting man inside own home

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County elementary school principal was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 31-year-old man inside the victim's own home over the weekend, authorities said.On Saturday afternoon, Johnston County deputies were called to the 200 block of River Knoll Drive in Clayton in reference to a 31-year-old man that was sexually assaulted.Four days later, the former principal of Glendale-Kenly Elementary School Daniel Cole Yarborough, 33, of Clayton, was arrested and charged with felonious second-degree forcible sex offense of the victim.He is now being held at the Johnston County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond."Mr. Cole Yarborough was suspended with pay immediately after the Johnston County Sheriff's Office notified JCPS of his arrest. Mr. Yarborough has subsequently resigned from employment with the Johnston County Public Schools effective immediately," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy wrote in a statement.Since July 2017, Yarborough served as the principal of the elementary school, according to the Johnston County Public Schools website.