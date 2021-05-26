teacher arrested

Former Johnston Co. elementary school principal accused of sexually assaulting man inside own home

EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-Johnston Co. elementary school principal accused of sexual assault

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County elementary school principal was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 31-year-old man inside the victim's own home over the weekend, authorities said.

On Saturday afternoon, Johnston County deputies were called to the 200 block of River Knoll Drive in Clayton in reference to a 31-year-old man that was sexually assaulted.

Four days later, the former principal of Glendale-Kenly Elementary School Daniel Cole Yarborough, 33, of Clayton, was arrested and charged with felonious second-degree forcible sex offense of the victim.

He is now being held at the Johnston County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

"Mr. Cole Yarborough was suspended with pay immediately after the Johnston County Sheriff's Office notified JCPS of his arrest. Mr. Yarborough has subsequently resigned from employment with the Johnston County Public Schools effective immediately," JCPS Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy wrote in a statement.

Since July 2017, Yarborough served as the principal of the elementary school, according to the Johnston County Public Schools website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenlyclaytonjohnston countysexually assaultteacher arrestedsexual assaultprincipaljohnston county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHER ARRESTED
Ex-Harnett private school employee charged in sex crime with minor
Fired Thales Academy teacher accused of indecent liberties with child
Raleigh Montessori School teacher pleads guilty to statutory rape
Wake Co. teacher accused of sexual conduct with multiple students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 20 Raleigh businesses looking to fill positions
LATEST: PNC Arena now allowed to host 15K for remaining Canes games
Plan on traveling this summer? Here are the pitfalls you want to avoid
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead | LIVE
Family dogs attack, kill 10-month-old baby in Johnston County
Bounce houses boom amid pandemic: What it means for indoor play spaces
Major NC construction projects to be paused for Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Shortages of A/C units, parts could have you feeling the heat this summer
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
Staal scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes past Predators 3-2
Staying Hot & Humid for Thursday
Credit Karma to put East Coast headquarters in North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News