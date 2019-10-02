Ex-NAACP leader the Rev. Curtis Gatewood 'deeply sorry' but denies sexual assault of 2nd accuser

DURHAM, N.C. -- A former North Carolina NAACP leader has softened his denial of sexual misconduct accusations.

In a written statement given to The Associated Press, the Rev. Curtis Gatewood said he never intentionally harassed anyone but realizes his actions "may have been received as sexual."

Gatewood said in the statement issued Tuesday that he's "deeply sorry," but denies committing any kind of sexual assault.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Courtney Sebring of Durham told the AP that she was a 17-year-old summer intern in 2014 when Gatewood's stares, comments and touches made her so uncomfortable that she told her parents and asked the NAACP for help.

Last week, former employee Jazmyne Childs said Gatewood sexually harassed her in 2017.

On Friday, the Alamance County Chapter of the NC NAACP held an emotional news conference defending Gatewood.

The national NAACP has suspended Gatewood's membership.

