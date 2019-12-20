Ex-nurse charged with secretly taping patients, sex assault

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pennsylvania -- A former nurse secretly videotaped more than 200 patients at a Pennsylvania hospital, including nearly two dozen children, and sexually assaulted two patients in the emergency room, authorities said.

Michael Bragg, 39, of Chambersburg, was arraigned Thursday on nearly 400 criminal counts. A judge denied bail and sent Bragg to jail.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office said Bragg sexually assaulted a nude, unconscious woman in the emergency room of UPMC Carlisle, and touched the breasts of another emergency room patient.

Bragg was arrested in April after state agents searched his home and found videos of children using the bathroom at UPMC, as well as other videos of child pornography.

Court documents did not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniasex assaultnurses
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what the Boeing Starliner flight looked like from Raleigh
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
4 families displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire
2-year-old at Cary daycare found wandering into busy street
VIDEO: Truck going 100 MPH crashes into airport terminal
Congress raises legal age to buy smoking products from 18 to 21
Vance Co. asst. principal suspended after assault allegation
Show More
$500,000 stolen check 'scam' busted in Wake, Durham, Johnston counties
Graduation day for community effort to stamp out bullying at Wake schools
Fayetteville teacher accused of indecent liberties with student
Chapel Hill students raise money to fix violin of girl killed in crash
Wake County Principal of the Year up for best in NC
More TOP STORIES News