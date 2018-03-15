Former student charged with having gun on Gray's Creek High School campus

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
A former student has been charged with having a gun on Gray's Creek High School campus, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies took 19-year-old Brandon Lee Williams into custody. He was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The sheriff's office said it was notified of a person at Grays Creek High School in the parking lot with a gun. Deputies checked the parking lot and found a red GMC that had an empty holster on the dashboard.

Deputies asked the occupants to get out so they could safely search the vehicle. Deputies found a handgun in the backseat floorboard.

Williams is being processed into the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Williams will have a first court appearance Friday.
