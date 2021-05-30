Ex-'Tarzan' actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee

EMBED <>More Videos

7 presumed dead after plane crashes into Tennessee lake

SMYRNA, Tenn. -- Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a statement Sunday that recovery efforts were ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. He said efforts also were focused on examining a half mile-wide debris field in the lake.

County officials identified the victims in a news release late Saturday as Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters, all of Brentwood, Tennessee. Their names were released after family members had been notified.

Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight loss book. Her husband of nearly three years, known as Joe Lara, was an actor featured in the TV series "Tarzan: The Epic Adventures."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna C501 plane was heading from nearby Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed Saturday morning. Authorities did not release registration information for the plane.

Smyrna is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Nashville. Percy Priest Lake is a reservoir created by the J. Percy Priest Dam. It is a popular spot for boating and fishing.

"With dive teams in the water, we are strongly urging civilian boaters to stay away from the public safety boats," Ingle said.

The National Transportation Safety Board had a lead investigator at the site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
searchactorplane accidentwater searchplane crash
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beloved NC barbecue restaurant destroyed in overnight fire
Man killed, 2 hurt in Asheville pub shooting
20-year-old NC man missing in Croatan National Forest
Woman charged with murder after man found at cemetery near NC State
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
Hurricanes host Tampa Bay to begin playoff series
WEATHER: Mostly Sunny, Warmer for Memorial Day
Show More
Hiker mauled by bear at Yellowstone National Park
Lost engagement ring found at bottom of England's largest lake
Raleigh-Durham area ranks 10th in top 50 Mosquito Cities List
Maskless movies? AMC, Regal lift requirement for vaccinated
Olympic athletes asked to sign COVID death waiver
More TOP STORIES News