Exclusive: Fayetteville rescue teams test, train ahead of Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Exclusive: Fayetteville rescue teams test, train ahead of Florence. Morgan Norwood reports.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team is preparing ahead of Hurricane Florence.

"In the fire service we laugh and say eat before you get hungry and sleep before you get tired, so we're in the preparation stages," Chief Robert Brinson said.

On Wednesday, they showed ABC11 how they were preparing.

MORE: Full coverage of Hurricane Florence

"Putting boats in the water and running through some maneuvering making sure everything is ready on our end and ready to respond," Chief Brinson said.

The team is preparing for swift-water rescues. During Matthew, FFD did about 700 rescues in the days after the storm.

"We learned a lot from that, we learned a lot of our gaps and challenges, and so we've closed those gaps," Brinson said. "So we have boats and water crews positions across Fayetteville right now based off flood mapping."

On Wednesday morning, the Fire Department invited only ABC11 in for an exclusive look at some last-minute refresher training. Reporter Morgan Norwood was "rescued,"' with the team testing its abilities to pull her out of the water within seconds.

"The key to this is to activate very quickly, and the bigger piece on the front side of that is turn around don't drown. Don't go into the water," Brinson said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuehurricane florenceexclusiveFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 2 storm as it approaches the coast
Raleigh's low-lying homeowners urged to seek higher ground
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Airlines cancel flights out of RDU ahead of Florence
Former DPS head talks lessons learned after Hurricane Floyd
VIDEO: ABC11 joins Hurricane Hunters on mission into Florence's eye
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
'Cajun Navy' captain from Texas heads to Carolinas for Hurricane Florence rescues
Show More
Some Raleigh residents being urged to leave home ahead of Florence
1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says
Hurricane Florence: Strong winds a threat for North Carolina
Transit agencies suspending bus service starting Thursday afternoon
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
More News