Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

EXCLUSIVE: Emotional parents of Trevor Irby recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting

GILROY, Calif. -- The parents of 25-year-old Trevor Irby spoke exclusively to ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena about the heartwrenching moment they got a phone call telling them their son was killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

RELATED: Heartbroken grandmother remembers Trevor Irby who died in Gilroy shooting

EMBED More News Videos

A heartbroken grandmother in New York, who lost her husband one month ago, is opening up about the death of her grandson in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.



"I thought it was my son just calling me, 'Hey mom, I'm having a good time.' And I answered the phone and there was a man claiming to be a sheriff from Gilroy County. I thought it was a scammer," said Tammy Williams, Trevor's mother. " I hung up the phone. They called back, my husband answered the phone and..."

"He told us what had happened," said her husband, Terry.

RELATED: What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting

"I couldn't believe it. My heart broke. It literally just ripped out of my chest. To think that my son, who was so loving and kind. His goal in life was he was actually going to school to help people for this and that someone like that shot my son. I just... I thought I was instantly just going to die," Tammy said. "My baby. How could somebody just do that to somebody that never hurt a single soul in his life?"

The couple says they jumped on a plane to California -- their first time visiting the state -- to identify their son and bring him home.

Luz Pena will have more on this heartbreaking interview starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7. You can follow her on Twitter here.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootinginvestigation
RELATED
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Family, friends remember 13-year-old killed in California festival shooting
California town known for garlic grapples with grief after shooting
Timeline: How the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting unfolded
'Innocence lost': Trauma surgeon talks Gilroy shooting's effect on children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clinton HS student hit, killed while checking mail; driver, 18, charged
Worried about the Capital One data breach? Here's what to do
Unburied internet cable causes headache for Raleigh neighborhood
McCrae Dowless indicted on more charges in ballot fraud case
NCCU parts ways with assistant football coach after arrest in Florida
NC gun shop buys '4 Horsemen' billboard insulting congresswomen
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
Show More
NC Purple Heart recipients to be honored in Raleigh for first time
Artists install seesaws on U.S.-Mexico border
2 hurt after Audi goes airborne and hits utility pole, police say
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan
Sex and steroids: Texas Deputy accused of killing wife
More TOP STORIES News