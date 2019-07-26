2 bomb squad agents injured in explosion in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An explosion injured two agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's Bomb Squad on Thursday night.SBI said agents Brian Joy and Timothy Luper were in Sampson County helping the sheriff's office with a search.During the search, the agents found some "bomb-making materials."The explosion occurred while those agents tried to secure those materials.Joy was airlifted to NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill in critical condition. Luper was later taken to the burn center as well; he is in stable condition.Investigators arrested Jimmy Tyndall, 33, on charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction and mephedrone possession.