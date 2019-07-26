2 bomb squad agents injured in explosion in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An explosion injured two agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's Bomb Squad on Thursday night.

SBI said agents Brian Joy and Timothy Luper were in Sampson County helping the sheriff's office with a search.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

During the search, the agents found some "bomb-making materials."

The explosion occurred while those agents tried to secure those materials.

Joy was airlifted to NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill in critical condition. Luper was later taken to the burn center as well; he is in stable condition.

Investigators arrested Jimmy Tyndall, 33, on charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction and mephedrone possession.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sampson countyexplosives foundexplosionbomb squadbomb threat
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Tricky new iPhone scam can fool even the most tech savvy
Pink Lady Bandit robs North Carolina bank
Man shot, killed in woods behind bus stop in Fayetteville
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
Raleigh company uses magnets to make clothes anyone can wear
Show More
Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake
Mom who dropped baby during fight lied to officers: police
Terrifying video: Masked robbers attack man outside his own home
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver
Photo of armed students at Emmett Till sign is investigated
More TOP STORIES News