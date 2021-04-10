shooting

Durham man charged after shots fired inside Cary Extended Stay America near Harrison Square, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged after shots fired inside Cary Extended Stay America

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hotel near a popular Cary shopping center was evacuated after a report of gunfire on Saturday afternoon.

A little after 4 p.m., officers were called to the Extended Stay America at the 600 block of Weston Parkway in Harrison Square.

Guests were evacuated out of the building while officers checked rooms for any victims.

On Sunday, Cary officials confirmed shots were fired inside the hotel and there is no known victim at the time.

Officials said the shooting appears to be drug related.

Ledaries Shaw, of Durham, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Shaw was also served with three outstanding Durham warrants.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countyhotelshootingwake county newsinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Durham City Council discusses crime, outdoor dining ordinance
Alex Murdaugh's former law firm sues him for stealing money
Fuquay-Varina police look for suspect who shot up home
Extra security at Seventy-First HS after shooting after football game
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News