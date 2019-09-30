Extremists launch 2 attacks on military targets in Somalia

A member of the Italian military stands next to a damaged armored personnel carrier after an attack on a military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP)

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels on Monday launched two attacks on U.S. and European military targets, officials said.

The first attack was on a military airstrip which is a base for U.S. and Somalia forces in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia. A suicide car bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives at the gate of the Belidogle airstrip, said Yusuf Abdourahman, a security official with the Lower Shabelle regional administration. Bursts of gunfire could be heard across the base after the bombing, suggesting an ongoing attack on the base.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, have claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The U.S. military uses the Belidogle airstrip base to launch drones that attack al-Shabab targets and to train Somali troops.

The second attack was by a suicide car bomber targeting Italian peacekeepers in Mogadishu. The explosion missed the European Union peacekeepers but injured Somali civilians who were nearby, according to reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
terrorismmilitaryu.s. & worldterror attack
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 escaped Ohio inmates caught at Red Roof Inn in Cary
Crash closes I-40 West in Orange County
1 person killed in crash near Harnett/Wake County line
7-year-old girl shot in South Raleigh
Surf City fire destroys at least 7 homes
Panthers down Texans, move to 2-2
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Durham hit and run
Show More
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Crews battle massive fire at western NC campground
One injured in East Raleigh shooting, suspect still at large
Record-breaking heat hits Raleigh and Fayetteville
Fatal motorcycle crash in Chapel Hill
More TOP STORIES News