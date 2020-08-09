Coronavirus

Israeli jeweler says he's making the world's most expensive COVID-19 mask

By Krisann Chasarik
MOTZA, Israel -- You may have seen some designer face masks out there, but they can't compare to the creation by a high-end jeweler.

Luxury jewelry brand Yvel, out of Israel, is creating what they say is the world's most expensive COVID-19 face mask. The custom-made, ultra-luxe mask is making safety sparkle.

When it's finished, the 18-karat white gold face covering will be encrusted with 3,600 white and black diamonds and can be fitted with the top-rated N99 filters.

The jeweler says it was commissioned by a Chinese businessman living in the U.S. He's paying $1.5 million dollars for the mask.

Designer and owner at Yvel, Isaac Levy, says the man who requested the mask had three conditions.

"The first one, it must be a N99 approved by the FDA and the European standards," Levy said. "The second condition was that it will be delivered before Dec. 31 this year and the third condition, which was the easiest to fulfill, was that it will be the most expensive mask in the world."

"Personally, I would not walk with a mask like this," says Levy. "I think that we all should wear the same regular N95 mask. Money maybe doesn't buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that. I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide them jobs in very challenging times like these times right now."

Another designer at Yvel says he's never seen anything like the mask. Bezalel Cooper says, "Setting this many diamonds is a little bit stressful, but we'll get by."

The glitzed-up face mask may not be a practical piece of protective equipment to wear. It is expected to weight over half a pound.'

