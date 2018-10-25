A fake deputy pulled over and assaulted a driver Tuesday, according to Nash County Sheriff's Office.Investigators said a man driving a white vehicle (possibly a Ford Crown Victoria or a Dodge Charger) flashed blue lights in order to get a driver to pull over.The driver told officials that the fake deputy searched the car and then sexually assaulted her.Anyone with information regarding the identity of the fake deputy is urged to call Nash County Sheriff's Office at 252-459-4121.Meanwhile, deputies said drivers can always call 911 to confirm that the unmarked car pulling them over is a legitimate law enforcement officer. If the driver does not have a phone, deputies suggest pulling into a well-lit public parking lot where there are other people.