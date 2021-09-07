Home chef brings Middle Eastern street food to South Jersey

By Susan Lucci
Haddonfield, NJ -- During the pandemic, home chef Mia Eylon began posting weekly prepped meals for porch pick up on social media. Her business was a huge success. Mia was encouraged to follow her dream and open Mia's Meals Falafel Bar in Haddonfield, NJ in June 2021.

Falafel is a fried, Middle Eastern fast food.

"The falafel ball is crunchy on the inside and definitely moist on the inside. It's delicious," says Mia Eylon, owner of Mia Meals Falafel Bar.

She offers the traditional falafel entrée as pita, bowl or salad. Each features hummus, Israeli salad, Israeli pickles, and tahini.

"What makes me happier? Seeing people enjoy what they eat, that really like makes my heart really full and the more they eat the happier I am," adds Mia.

Also on the menu are customer favorites, shawarma fries and a refreshing tahini shake.
