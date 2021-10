DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham deputies said the body of a man was recovered from Falls Lake Monday afternoon.According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Rollingview boat ramp at Falls Lake for a possible drowning. Witnesses told deputies a man had gone into the water and did not resurface.Search and recovery crews began to look in the water and found the body of a man.An investigation is underway.