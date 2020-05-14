9-year-old drowns at Falls Lake, officials say

Just confirming tonight that a 9 year old’s body has recovered here by first responders. I don’t know much more about who it was but the 9 year old I’m told was with family friends when he went under at Falls Lake. #abc11 @WakeSheriff @NorthernWakeFD pic.twitter.com/x7OnUdLdlM — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 14, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The body of a 9-year-old was recovered by crews at Falls Lake Wednesday evening.Around 5:15 p.m., the Wake County Sheriff's Office, Wake County Marine Team, Wake Fire and the Durham County Dive Team responded to Old Weaver Trail and Cheek Road for a water rescue involving a juvenile.Crews were on the scene by 5:35 p.m.Witnesses said the juvenile had difficulties after jumping into the water.Just after 7:20 p.m., the 9-year-old's body was recovered.ABC11 crews at the scene were told family and friends were around when the child quickly went under."The area where the unfortunate incident occurred is sort of a rock ledge that goes out to a point into Falls Lake about 200 yards from the road. It appears they were playing in that area," said Northern Wake Fire Department Chief Tim Pope.According to officials, the water is 10 to 15 feet deep in the area.Further details about what happened before the child went under the water have not been released.