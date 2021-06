EMBED >More News Videos A day of fun can turn tragic in a moment's notice.

A man drowned in Falls Lake on Saturday, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.The drowning happened just before 2 p.m. near the NC 50 boat ramp.Wake County search crews are working to recover the victim.Authorities are asking people to stay from the area at this time. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.A few months ago a 19-year-old drowned in Falls Like while out swimming with friends.