Family clings to hope as search for missing Durham pair enters 4th week

EMBED </>More Videos

A family held a service and is clinging to hope that a missing Durham man and woman are found safe.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Like a desperate team in a big game, Maurice Adams said his family needed to call time out.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Hope motivates effort - it energizes and fuels effort," Adams told ABC11. "Without hope, effort will wane, so hope is very vital for two missing people that are loved by their families."



One of the two missing people is Maurice's father, Carl Adams, a 70-year-old veteran of the Vietnam War and active member and trustee of his church, Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Also missing is Tierra Mann, 35, the mother of Carl Adams' youngest daughter.

According to the family, Adams and his son were picked up from the John Avery Boys and Girls Club around 8:30 p.m. on December 19 by Mann and her younger sister.

Tierra Mann and Carl Adams (from left to right)



The son and sister were then dropped off at Sprucewood Drive around 10 p.m.; Adams and Mann left together - and haven't been seen since.

RELATED: Durham woman asks public to help find missing father, sister's mother

Adams is described as about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans, and fishing hat. Mann is described as 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds. She has short, straight black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on her left arm, and a scar on her forehead.

They may be in a gray 2017 Toyota 4Runner with the license plate number DHS-3076.

RELATED: Search along Eno River for missing Durham woman, man

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. M. Richards at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29320, the Durham Police Department's Main Desk at (919) 560-4427, or 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing mandurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Durham woman needs help finding missing father, sister's mother
Search along Eno River for missing Durham woman, man
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News