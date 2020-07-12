Fayetteville firefighters rescue family dog from house fire that displaced 5

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Fayetteville firefighters rescued a family dog from a house fire Sunday morning.It happened in the 6400 block of Tarrytown Drive just after 6 a.m.No one was in the home at the time of the fire but firefighters found a dog and removed him safely.The dog was given oxygen because he had been in a smoke-filled environment. The family says the dog is fine.The cause of the fire is under investigation.ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene said one adult and four children were displaced.