Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot dead in BP parking lot

#BREAKING: A homicide investigation is currently underway at the BP gas station near the intersection of Gillespie st. and Owen drive. @FayettevillePD confirm one man was shot and killed in the parking lot. No arrests made yet. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/7jSyFBx4gM — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) August 13, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Fayetteville BP parking lot on Wednesday night.Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Family Fare BP located at 2036 Gillespie Street.On arrival, officers said they found a man that was suffering from gunshot(s) wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Fayetteville police have yet to identify the victim at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.