FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire destroyed a farm and feed store in Fayetteville on Saturday.The fire broke out at Family Farm Store on Person Street, which sells chickens, ducks, rabbits, Guinea pigs and birds as well as feed for farm animals.When firefighters arrived, they found a large blaze.They were able to save some of the animals inside.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.