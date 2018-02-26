Family, friends, mourn teen killed in Wake Forest crash

Many remembered Hannah Viall, 15, who died in a single-car crash.

WAKE FOREST, NC (WTVD) --
Wake Forest police said a 15-year-old girl died in a single-car crash Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call on Heritage Hills Way at Vodin Street around 9 p.m.

Police said 15-year-old Hannah Viall died at the scene. Two other teens were in the car when it slammed into a tree.



The 15-year-old boy and another 15-year-old girl were transported to the hospital with injuries.

It's unknown who was driving the car and whether the students were wearing seatbelts.



Hannah was the family's middle child, according to family friends. Her sister works at the Wakefield YMCA where a vigil was held Monday night.

On Monday, friends remembered her as a bright, bubbly teen. She was a sophomore at Heritage High School and a cheerleader.

"The energy from her was just incredible," said Colin McCrab, a friend. "I liked waking up every morning and getting a Snapchat from her just made my day twice as good. It made me happy."



Colin said he and Hannah had been friends since middle school.

A visitation for Hannah will be held Thursday at Bright Funeral Home, and a funeral is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Wake Forest Presbyterian Church.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to their church.
