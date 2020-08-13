Family, friends gather to honor the life of Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Wilson over the weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family members and friends gathered on Thursday to honor the life of Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year-old boy tragically shot and killed in Wilson last weekend.

Cannon's stepfather Lee Parker told ABC11 on Thursday that the boy was set to start kindergarten this week.

Police said he was shot and killed around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Archers Road. Neighbors said it happened while he was riding his bike. Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested a day after the shooting on charges of first-degree murder.

EMBED More News Videos



Neighbors were distraught over the little boy's death.

"We were eating our dinner and heard a bang," Charlene Walburn said. "We knew it was a gunshot. So I told him to call 911, and I ran to the door."

"He would come over, him and my husband would always talk back and forth, and he would ask my husband to put air in his tire," she said. "If he saw me on the porch with a Popsicle, he would always come over and ask me if he could have a Popsicle."

Cannon's death has picked up coverage from nationwide outlets. The boy's family, friends and the City of Wilson have drawn sympathy from across the country.
