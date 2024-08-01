The cast and writers chat about the show's longevity and the dedicated fan base at SDCC

The 'Family Guy' cast and creators have the fans to thank for saving the show

SAN DIEGO -- "Family Guy" has been on air for 25 years now and it's all thanks to the fans. The cast and producers shared their gratitude at SDCC and never forgot who saved their show from permanent cancellation.

On The Red Carpet spoke with the show's producing team before their fan signing on the show floor. Show executive producer Kara Vallow shares the story of how she and show creator Seth Macfarlane tried to keep the show alive during its low point.

"When the show was cancelled for a number of years and they put the episodes out on DVD, we used to go hawk them at these bars, like college bars," she said. "To see that there's still new generations of people that like the show like they did then, that's the only reason why I think I drive myself down here."

"That's the only reason we're here, we never forget that," said Alex Borstein who voices Lois Griffin. "We love coming to these things, because we love hearing from them. They know so much detail about our show."

"Family Guy" executive producer and writer Steve Callaghan shared his favorite part of attending SDCC.

"I love so much about Comic-Con but one of my favorite things is when we show the clip reel of the upcoming episode to a live crowd," he said. "You never see the reaction of someone when they're seeing the material and that to me is what's so satisfying.

