ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --FBI agents and Lumberton Police Department detectives found a body in Robeson County on Tuesday afternoon while "following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar," according to an FBI spokesperson.
The body was found along Wire Grass Road. The FBI said Tuesday night that the body had been removed from the scene and is on the way to the state crime lab in Raleigh for identification and an autopsy.
The FBI plans to hold a press conference to release the latest details in the case at 3:30 p.m. ABC11 will broadcast the update live on television and online.
Aguilar's stepfather said the family is holding out hope that the body is not Hania.
UPDATE—I just talked to Hania’s stepdad who tells me they are holding on to hope that the body found in Robeson County yesterday is not Hania. He says the information is indicating otherwise but they are hopeful. #ABC11 #HaniaAguilar— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 28, 2018
The unidentified body was found roughly 10 minutes away from where authorities found the stolen SUV used during Hania's abduction.
There is no time frame for when a positive identification will be made.
FBI Spokesperson Shelley Lynch said there has been no arrest in the Aguilar case. She said the FBI's focus remains on identifying the body, figuring out the cause of death, and finding the person responsible for Aguilar's disappearance.
The body was found Tuesday on one of the roads where the FBI had previously asked the public for surveillance video to help piece together information about the teen's disappearance.
"The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made," FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in a statement.
"Out of an abundance of caution," Hania's family has been told of the discovery," the FBI said, though the agency again stressed that no confirmation has been made of the identity of the body found.
"We don't know for sure if it's Hania," the missing teen's aunt, Emy Moscoso, told ABC11 on Tuesday night. "We hope it's not her, and that she's still alive."
On Monday, Nov. 5, the teen was forced into a stolen, green SUV while she was outside of her Lumberton home at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road.
Witnesses said a man wearing all black and a yellow bandanna forced Hania into the vehicle before driving off.
Days later, police located the stolen Ford Expedition on Quincey Drive.
A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for kidnapping Hania.
This is a developing story, check back for new details.
