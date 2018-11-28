Body found in Robeson County while FBI was following leads in search for Hania Aguilar

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are working to identify the body that was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were following a lead on Hania Aguilar.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
FBI agents and Lumberton Police Department detectives found a body in Robeson County on Tuesday afternoon while "following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar," according to an FBI spokesperson.

The body was found along Wire Grass Road. The FBI said Tuesday night that the body had been removed from the scene and is on the way to the state crime lab in Raleigh for identification and an autopsy.

The FBI plans to hold a press conference to release the latest details in the case at 3:30 p.m. ABC11 will broadcast the update live on television and online.

Aguilar's stepfather said the family is holding out hope that the body is not Hania.



The unidentified body was found roughly 10 minutes away from where authorities found the stolen SUV used during Hania's abduction.

Viewing this story on a mobile device? Click here for an interactive map of key locations in the investigation.



There is no time frame for when a positive identification will be made.

FBI Spokesperson Shelley Lynch said there has been no arrest in the Aguilar case. She said the FBI's focus remains on identifying the body, figuring out the cause of death, and finding the person responsible for Aguilar's disappearance.

EMBED More News Videos

Video: What he know about Hania Aguilar's disappearance (1 of 3)

FBI finds body in Robeson County while searching for Hania Aguilar

Chopper11 HD over the scene where a body was found in Robeson County



The body was found Tuesday on one of the roads where the FBI had previously asked the public for surveillance video to help piece together information about the teen's disappearance.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made," FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution," Hania's family has been told of the discovery," the FBI said, though the agency again stressed that no confirmation has been made of the identity of the body found.

"We don't know for sure if it's Hania," the missing teen's aunt, Emy Moscoso, told ABC11 on Tuesday night. "We hope it's not her, and that she's still alive."

On Monday, Nov. 5, the teen was forced into a stolen, green SUV while she was outside of her Lumberton home at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road.

Witnesses said a man wearing all black and a yellow bandanna forced Hania into the vehicle before driving off.

Days later, police located the stolen Ford Expedition on Quincey Drive.

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for kidnapping Hania.

This is a developing story, check back for new details.

RELATED STORIES:
FBI hopes shoes will help find Hania Aguilar
Hania Aguilar's family preparing to spend Thanksgiving with the teen missing
Amber Alert: Hania Aguilar has been missing for 2 weeks
Timeline: Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar's disappearance
FBI asks deer hunters to check video devices in search for Hania Aguilar
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Hania Aguilarcrimebody foundamber alertNCLumberton
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
16-year-old accused in shooting death of Goldsboro teen
Hack of Raleigh company endangers personal data of 2 million patients
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean
Show More
UPDATES: ABC11's Jonah Kaplan covers Day 2 of critical lame-duck session
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Major water main break closes McDowell Street in downtown Raleigh
'Shut up or we'll kill you:' Duke student describes apartment robbery
Why is Mack Brown coming out of retirement to coach at UNC?
More News