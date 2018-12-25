Family loses home in Durham fire on Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham family is without a place to live on Christmas after a fire tore through their house on Christmas Eve.

Durham Fire Department said the fire sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the home on Spring Creek Drive.

The family who lives in the home was not there when the fire happened.

Neighbors called to report smoke and fire shooting out of the home.

"Tragic. Tragic. I really feel for the family because it being around the holiday season no one wants to have an incident of this major proportion happen in their home," neighbor Jay Melton said. "With them having their three children it could be a traumatic thing to try to explain to them exactly what was going on and what happened to their home. So just, count your blessing because this could happen to anybody."

The Red Cross is now assisting the family.

Fire investigators have not said what caused the fire.
