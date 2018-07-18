WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --A Sampson County family is mourning the loss of a 10-year-old girl after she was killed during a crash on I-40 near Garner.
Authorities said the girl's father David Joiner, 36, of Clinton, was going west in a 2004 Explorer near White Oak when his tire blew out.
He then lost control of the car which overturned several times on the road.
According to Joiner's pastor, he was driving his daughter Gloria and three other children, including his son, to a Christian youth conference in Charlotte.
Gloria, who was sitting in the front seat, was killed during the impact.
The other four people involved were transported to a nearby hospital; two with serious injuries and two with minor injuries.
Gloria would have started 5th grade at New Life Christian Academy in the fall.
Joiner is listed as a teacher on the school's website.
A GoFundMe has been created for Gloria's funeral expenses and to help with medical expenses for those injured.