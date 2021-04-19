child killed

'Please put the guns down:' Family mourns 7-year-old shot, killed at Chicago McDonald's drive-thru

By Jesse Kirsch
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago shooting: 7-year-old shot and killed at West Side restaurant drive-thru ID'd by family

CHICAGO -- A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in a fast-food drive-thru on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon, police said.

Monday morning, police said the girl's father remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Family identified the girl as Jaslyn Adams. The girl and her 29-year-old father were in a car at the McDonald's drive-thru around 4:15 p.m. when they were both shot.

A McDonald's employee says two men jumped out of another car, ambushing the family and firing repeatedly into their car.

Adams was struck multiple times in the body and the man was struck in the torso, police said.

Police said officers already at the scene placed the badly injured little girl in the back of their SUV and raced toward the nearest hospital.

The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Now, her family is in mourning.

"Please put the guns down," said Tawny McMullen, the victim's aunt. "My 8-year-old baby says she doesn't want to go out and play because she is scared that she is going to be shot."

"If you have any kids, have you ever taken your kids to McDonald's? Have you took your kids to eat," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "You pumped six and a half bullets in that baby. That don't make you a man. That don't make you a gangster! Something wrong with you."

Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Sunday night saying, "I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago's West Side. This unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children's lives short cannot go on."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohoman squarechicago shootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
Adam Toledo remembered by family as kind, funny teen in wake of fatal police shooting
What we know about the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo
Teen boy shot, killed at Harnett County home
Slain South Carolina doctor wrote of faith, life's fragility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham police chief C.J. Davis lands Memphis police chief job
Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd's life was in danger | LIVE
Vice President Kamala Harris visits NC
12 arrested during Raleigh demonstrations Sunday
Car peppered with bullet holes crashes into Harnett County home
LATEST: Wake County eliminates vaccine waitlist
Saline injection given instead of COVID-19 vaccine in NC
Show More
Mars helicopter successfully completes historic first flight
NC man describes coming face-to-face with rabid bobcat
WEATHER: Spotty Showers Today
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
More TOP STORIES News