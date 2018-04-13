Family of missing Fayetteville man work with church in search efforts

The father of Jesse Sgro, the man who vanished nearly a week ago at Singletary Lake State Park in Bladen County is continuing the search efforts for his son.Parishioners arrived Thursday night to a praise and worship service at Manna Church.David Sgro greeted them with a picture and a heartfelt cry for help."This is my son," Sgro told one woman. "I don't know if you've heard about this case.His 22-year-old son has been missing for nearly a week.David was overseas in the Phillippines doing missionary work for his home church when he heard the news."Manna Church got us on the next flight out. Flew us right to Fayetteville and took us straight out to Singletary Lake State Park. My son is either injured or in the woods or he got on the road. He's got a lot going for him. This would not be the time. He's definitely not checking out of here."Jesse was at the park for a church retreat.His dad told ABC11 that church leaders were about to make him a worship leader.Manna Church has become a safe haven for Srgo.Church leaders volunteered to make 2,000 missing persons fliers."The more people looking, the better the chances are we have to get the word out," said Sgro. "This will either end happily with a miracle or this will end with a tragedy. We are believing and hoping it will be a happy ending."