Fuquay-Varina family reacts after police release video of controversial handcuffing incident with teen

Malcolm Ziglar is the 14-year-old seen on video calmly answering officers' questions while they handcuff him and accuse him of theft. In reality, he and his father had bought a dirt bike online; that bike, unbeknownst to them, was actually stolen.
It happened January 30 in Fuquay-Varina. A two-hour video of the incident was released Saturday.
At one point during the video, an officer can be heard whispering to another officer, "I think we need to talk about what just happened, because I don't think it was probably the best way of approaching this."
The Ziglar family had requested the video be released and gave permission for the video to not redact Malcolm's face or voice.
However, the family is upset that the police department released it on a Saturday without any warning. They say the police department did this on purpose to try and burry the story.
The family cites the fact that the video is also two-hours long--which means the meat of the interaction between the officers and Malcolm doesn't happen until about an hour into the video.
The family believes that was also done intentionally in hopes of reducing the number of people who would see what happened.
"While there is always room for improvement, the Fuquay-Varina officers involved in this matter addressed the situation professionally and within policy," said Mayor John Byrne in a statement Saturday.
The mayor went on to say an internal investigation had been completed. He urged citizens to move forward past this incident.
"While the mayor may be ready to move on. This family is not. This child is not," said Dawn Blagrove, the executive director of Emancipate NC.
Fuquay-Varina Police Department released this statement Saturday with the video:
"We are releasing the video pursuant to a Superior Court Order that was obtained at the request of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. This was requested as the Fuquay-Varina Police Department places value on transparency. The purpose of sharing this video is to clearly show the community what actions were taken by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department during the investigation of the circumstances involving the stolen dirt bike."
Police also said the court approved a specific request by Ziglar's family to not redact Malcolm's face or name.