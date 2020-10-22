'Check your smoke detectors': Family of Fayetteville woman killed in house fire sends public warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of 38-year-old Racquel McCoy believe she was asleep at the time of the Friday evening fire that claimed her life.
She lived in the home in the 7500 block of Decatur Drive with her boyfriend Odell Bethea.
According to Fayetteville Fire Department officials, investigators found Mccoy and Odell inside the home. Officials said of the three smoke detectors found inside, none of them were working.
"When I spoke to the detective they told me a pizza driver was driving past her house and saw her house in smoke. He said he heard someone screaming for help who appeared to be a female. By the time they got in, she was unresponsive," said Domino King, McCoy's cousin. "Just to see my phone will never ring again with her calling me. It's just devastating."
The news of McCoy's death is still unbelievable to her family and close friends. The family shared a picture of a memorial being built at Womack Army Medical Center, where McCoy worked as a dietician.
"Just a beautiful person with a radiant spirit. When she walked in the room she lit it up. It belonged to her," said Jones.
According to McCoy's aunt Priscilla Jones, the 38-year-old spent Friday with her mom voting early. The family is sending a reminder to the public to check smoke detectors.
"Check their smoke detectors and go over an escape plan," Jones said.
