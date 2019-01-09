Family says slain Fayetteville woman, murder suspect grew up together

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville murder suspect appears in court.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The man accused in an October rape and killing of a Fayetteville woman went before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

William Thomas, 23 is charged with first-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping of Tyesha Williams. The 25-year-old's body was found dumped in a ditch in October.

Thomas was already locked up on unrelated felony charges. By law, Fayetteville Police took his DNA and were able to match him to Tyesha's case.

"It's troubling anytime you hear something like this; a murder and a sexual assault. They knew each other," said Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West.

Investigators said Thomas lived in the same neighborhood as Williams. Her family said the two grew up together and that he was the last person they suspected of harming her.

"Too overwhelming to know that they knew her for 15 years just about for him to do that to her. Everyone who knew her loved her. He should've never did it," Tyesha's mother, Michelle Williams, said.

According to arrest warrants, Thomas kidnapped Tyesha, raped her, and beat her to death before taking off with her iPhone and a ring. Her mother said it was more than just a piece of jewelry.

"It was a special place for me and my daughter. ... and for them to think that it was really that important to take it off of her finger, it disgusted me. I'm at a loss for words," Michelle Williams said.

If convicted, Thomas could face the death penalty. District Attorney West told ABC11 that his office is looking into it.

"Anytime you have a sexual assault along with a murder, that's something that will be considered," the DA said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderhomicidecourtfayetteville newswoman killedFayetteville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in Durham Co. home after standoff, deputy-involved shooting
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
'Expensive silliness:' Popular Triangle brewer says shutdown preventing expansion
VIDEO: Principal knocked down in Rolesville High School brawl
'Holding us hostage:' NC woman can't sell home because of government shutdown
Fort Bragg soldiers deployed along US-Mexico border for Operation Faithful Patriot
New details revealed in investigation of deadly lion attack
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
Show More
New Year, new you: This workout is short, challenging and free
Durham police charge 2 in New Year's Day double homicide
More than 1,000 people to attend summit in Raleigh to discuss future of transportation
Cary video game company, creator of Fortnite gets 'F' rating from BBB
Troubleshooter helps Johnston Co. woman get disability claim approved
More News