Family sends warning of celebratory gunfire after close call on July 4th

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fourth of July celebrations in Fayetteville came close to changing the Fisher's lives forever.

"I heard a thud, clink, clink," said David Fisher. "I thought someone had slammed the door."

The next morning it all made sense.

Sheetrock was scattered across their glass cocktail table. There was a bullet hole was in the ceiling and a bullet on the floor.

"Right next to the pillows and blankets still on the floor where the kids had been laying. I was two feet away from where it happened," said Jennifer Fisher.

The couple filed a police report the next day.

They repaired the roof, but are living with a piercing reminder that it could have been a recipe for disaster.

"I'm sure somebody was just celebrating the fourth and shooting off with fireworks. We're really lucky to only have minimal damage here and a frightening experience, but this could have been a tragedy," said Jennifer.
