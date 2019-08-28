Family to hold vigil for 25-year-old mother of 7 killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a young mother of seven who was shot and killed in Fayetteville will gather for a vigil Wednesday.

Chakita Jones, 25, of Fayetteville, was found unresponsive after a shooting on Danish Drive last Friday.

She was later pronounced dead at UNC Medical Center.

Her family said there were about 30 gunshots directed toward the house. Chakita was there with her seven children visiting some cousins.

Jones was clutching one of her children in an effort to shield the child from gunshots.

"It's a miracle none of the kids got hurt," said Keem Jones, Chakita's older brother. "It's not even that, it's other kids at other neighbors'"

Several other family members also shielded children, but Jones was the only one shot.

Her 26th birthday was just four days away, family members said.

The vigil will be held at the Westover Recreational Center at 7:30 p.m.

"Very loving, caring, giving ... definitely giving," Fuller-Piunber said of her sister. "She would give you the shirt off her back."

The youngest of Jones' children is 2 months old and the oldest is 12 years old.

The family has set-up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and money for the children Jones leaves behind.
