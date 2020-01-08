Family wants upgraded charges against fired Vance County deputy who slammed student

The SRO has since been fired, but the boy's family now wants the misdemeanor charges against him upgraded to felonies since the boy suffered a concussion.
The family is also demanding action against the school's assistant principal.
Days after School Resource Officer Warren Durham was fired and charged with misdemeanor assault and child abuse for repeatedly body-slamming a Vance Middle School student, the sixth-grader was back in the hospital.
The child's family said doctors diagnosed the 11-year-old with a concussion.
And Tuesday, during a press conference, the boy's grandfather John Miles said the boy is still suffering from his injuries.
Miles demanded that the district attorney upgrade the misdemeanors to felony charges.
"Warren Durham crossed the line when he put his hand on my grandson," Miles said. "My only thing to Warren Durham is that you are a coward."
Miles also urged District Attorney Mike Waters to charge a Vance County Middle School administrator with felony assault.
Last month, on the same day Miles' grandson was attacked, a 12-year-old girl claimed that her shoulder was dislocated after she was slammed into a locker by Kevin Ross, the assistant principal.
"I'm afraid to go to school because I don't know if I'm going to be safe there anymore," Mik-Tazza Wynn said.
Miles said the two students would not be returning to Vance County Schools.
On Dec. 19, the school district announced it suspended Ross pending the outcome of the investigation. ABC11 reached out Thursday to see whether there is a conclusion into the investigation but has not yet heard back.
The district attorney's office will decide later this week whether Ross will face charges.
The DA has not said whether he will upgrade charges for Durham, the former deputy. He said previously that the law would not allow him to file felony charges.
Surveillance video shows middle school student being slammed, dragged; viewer's discretion is advised: