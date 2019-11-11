'You can do it': Mom sworn in as lawyer with help of 1-year-old son she had during law school

Juliana Lamar, 27, got pregnant while she was in law school. She said she was worried about if she would be able to make it work.
But she did it. She provided for her son, made it to class and passed all her exams.
When it was time for her to be sworn in, her son was in the courtroom with her.
Judge Richard Dinkins was set to swear her in when he noticed Lamar's son in the courtroom. Dinkins insisted he be part of the ceremony.
Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more. pic.twitter.com/kn0L5DakHO— Sarah Martin (@sarahfor5) November 9, 2019
Lamar told CNN she would be working in a two-year clerkship with the state trial court. When that ends, she will be looking for other jobs.
"I hope that this story gives other young women and young mothers the inspiration to know that you can do it, even if you're faced with a crazy attendance policy or you're just worried that you can't do it," she said. "If I can do it, literally anyone can do it."