FAMILY & PARENTING

3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Michigan boy has gone viral for helping his mother mark a special occasion - a wedding proposal. (WTVD)

BAY CITY, Michigan (WTVD) --
A Michigan boy has gone viral for helping his mother mark a special occasion - a wedding proposal - but it's the unconventional way that he did it that's grabbing people's attention.

On Saturday, Kevin Przytula took his girlfriend Allyssa Anter to Bay City to pop the question in front of the Ring of Friendship sculpture.

In a video, captured by Przytula's 11-year-old daughter Kayleigh, Przytula drops to one knee to propose to his girlfriend of one year.

In disbelief, Anter called out, "Are you serious? Are you serious?" unaware that her 3-year-old son - who the couple had been trying to potty train - was getting a little antsy.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

As the couple continued their sweet, life-changing moment, Owen - unaware anything special is happening - dropped his pants and started to ... well, relieve himself.

EMBED More News Videos



"Oh my God, oh my God ... You guys," a giggly Kayleigh said.

The couple quickly turned around and saw the toddler urinating on the ground.

"Oh my God, he's peeing," Przytula said.

But the accident didn't make the moment any less special for the couple.

Anter said her son "stole the show," and acknowledged that his potty training is a work in progress.

And the moment didn't send the proposal down the toilet; Anter did say "yes."

The Associated Press Contributed and Storyful to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymarriagewedding proposalfeel goodviral videoMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News