6 extra months of child support wrongly deducted from Raleigh man's paycheck

Social Security spent months wrongly taking money out of a Raleigh man's paycheck. With one phone call, Troubleshooter Diane Wilson was able to make it stop.

He fulfilled his obligation, but child support payments continued to be deducted from his monthly social security check.

Anthony Glaspie says no matter how many times he tried to get the payments to stop, they kept happening.

"Social Security wasn't doing anything. I went to them twice. They were saying you are going to have to go to the child support office and get them to send us the paperwork to stop it," Galspie said.

Anthony had a termination of support letter from Wayne County. He said representatives there told him they sent it to the Social Security office several times.

Still every month, like clockwork, child support continued to be deducted from his check.

"I got behind on other bills, I had to make other arrangements," Anthony added.

Anthony reached out to ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson. She reached out to Social Security, who due to privacy reasons couldn't comment, but it did bring Anthony the results he's been waiting for.

"I thank you for doing what you did, because social security called me and said it's been stopped; that's all I wanted," Anthony said.

Besides the child support monthly deductions being stopped, Anthony was refunded for the six months of payments that were made after he had already fulfilled his obligation.
