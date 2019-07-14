parenting

7/11 baby born at 7:11 p.m. on July 11 weighs 7 lbs., 11 oz.

ST. LOUIS -- The stars aligned for a Missouri baby who was born at 7:11 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Rachel Langford told CNN that she had seen the numbers 7 and 11 throughout her pregnancy with baby J'Aime but thought nothing of it.

"I thought it was weird at first, and I didn't know that [the numbers] meant so much," Langford said. "A lot of the times [during the pregnancy] I would look at the clock and it was 7:11."

Both Langford and baby J'Aime are doing well, and Langford said she hopes to reach out to 7-Eleven to tell the convenience store chain about the coincidence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmissouriwhat's trendingparentingbuzzworthybabybabiesu.s. & world7 eleven
PARENTING
'Heartbreaking:' Triangle patients, doctors react to California embryo mix-up
Cary father faces child-abuse charges after teen son hospitalized
Burlington car thief takes off in SUV with children inside
Video shows moment umbrella nearly strikes toddler
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash
Heat advisory in effect for parts of central NC
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
1 dead in Cumberland County house fire
Teen killed, man hurt in Clayton drive-by shooting
Woman found dead in Goldsboro home after house fire
Powerful earthquakes strike in Indonesia and Australia
Show More
Robeson County parents charged with abusing, killing 1-year-old
7 tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day
SunFest draws crowds to Dix Park, boosts local businesses
Sea turtles break North Carolina nesting record
Tropical storm Barry rolls into Louisiana, drenches Gulf Coast
More TOP STORIES News