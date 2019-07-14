7/11 baby born at 7:11 p.m. on July 11 weighs 7 lbs., 11 oz.

ST. LOUIS -- The stars aligned for a Missouri baby who was born at 7:11 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
Rachel Langford told CNN that she had seen the numbers 7 and 11 throughout her pregnancy with baby J'Aime but thought nothing of it.
"I thought it was weird at first, and I didn't know that [the numbers] meant so much," Langford said. "A lot of the times [during the pregnancy] I would look at the clock and it was 7:11."
Both Langford and baby J'Aime are doing well, and Langford said she hopes to reach out to 7-Eleven to tell the convenience store chain about the coincidence.
