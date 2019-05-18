u.s. & world

7-year-old honored for calling 911 after mom collapses

CINCINNATI -- A 7-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after keeping her cool and calling 911 while her mother was having a medical emergency.

Alyssa Ward sprang into action, summoning help recently when her mother collapsed at home. Dispatcher Victoria Jenkins gave Ward life-or-death instructions over the phone, and paramedics arrived at the family's Cincinnati-area home within minutes.

"She has a very little voice, but she got a lot accomplished with that little voice, that's for sure," Jenkins said.

Ward was recently honored for stepping up when her mom needed her most, and she got to meet the men and women who helped save her mother's life during a surprise assembly at her school.

"You grow up and you think your parents are your heroes," Ward's mother Jennifer said. "Now that I get to call my 7-year-old my hero...it's an amazing feeling."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingohioparenting911 callchildrenu.s. & worldfeel good
U.S. & WORLD
War of Will wins Preakness, holds off riderless horse
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Coach hailed as hero for tackling armed student at Oregon school
Storm chaser gets caught up in forming tornado: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters rally against House Bill 370 in front of Executive Mansion
Artsplosure brings another big crowd to downtown Raleigh
Man convicted of killing NCSU student in 1975 set to go free
Hundreds gather at Atlantic Beach to honor man swept away by rip current
Cafeteria worker fired for giving student free lunch won't return
Country singer's tour bus damaged in fatal crash on SC highway
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Show More
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
Uber, Lyft drivers coordinate to manipulate surge pricing: Report
Coach hailed as hero for tackling armed student at Oregon school
Wake County judge presides over convicted killer's hearing seeking new trial
Oprah surprises NJ principal, students with $500K donation
More TOP STORIES News