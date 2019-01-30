FAMILY & PARENTING

911 dispatcher hailed a hero after delivering baby

Katrina Oxendine was able to meet the woman who she helped deliver her baby.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Katrina Oxendine was off work Wednesday but came in to meet the woman who she helped deliver her baby.



Oxendine is a 911 dispatcher for Robeson County and over the years has helped thousands with emergencies.

"This is not the first time I've helped deliver a baby. What makes this so special is I got to hear the entire thing and when I heard that crying I couldn't believe it," said Oxendine.
Robeson County presented her with a pin of honor.


She is first in the county to receive the Life Saving Incentive award.
