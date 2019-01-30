911 dispatcher hailed a hero after delivering baby

Katrina Oxendine is a 911 dispatcher in Robeson County and has been for nearly 8 years. She’s helped assist thousands of people with emergencies. Tonight, I’ll tell you what made her Monday morning shift so special and why she’s being called a hero. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/PobIML46mh — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 30, 2019

Here’s another pic of Oxendine smiling with her boss. She helped make a very special delivery possible during her Monday morning shift as a 911 dispatcher. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/YJbDXQXpUT — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 31, 2019

Katrina Oxendine was off work Wednesday but came in to meet the woman who she helped deliver her baby.Oxendine is a 911 dispatcher for Robeson County and over the years has helped thousands with emergencies."This is not the first time I've helped deliver a baby. What makes this so special is I got to hear the entire thing and when I heard that crying I couldn't believe it," said Oxendine.Robeson County presented her with a pin of honor.She is first in the county to receive the Life Saving Incentive award.