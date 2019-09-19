Family & Parenting

Lucky baby comes into world on 9/19/19 at 9:19 measuring 19 inches long

MAINE -- A baby born in Maine on Thursday is starting off her life with a lot of luck.

Madison Smithgall was born at 9:19 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2019. Or, 09/19/19.

And her palindrome birthday doesn't stop there. Doctors measured her to be 19 inches long.

Her parents say they are thrilled to have such a lucky baby girl.

"The doctor asked one of the nurses 'hey what time is it?' And they were like it's 9:18 right now and then her head ended up popping out just before it was 9:20 so it was 9:19 in the morning right when she came out," said the baby's father, Andrew Smithgall.

Madison joins the ranks of other babies also born on palindrome days, including a Missouri baby who came into the world at 7:11 p.m. on July 11, weighing 1 pounds, 11 ounces, and a Tennesse girl with several links to 09/11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmainewhat's trendingparentingbuzzworthybabybabiesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family dog mauls toddler in Fayetteville
HS football game canceled after cheerleaders pose with Trump sign
3rd graders walk away from recess at Holly Springs school
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Family upset after Cumberland deputy shoots dog after burglary call
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
Show More
Durham man arrested in connection with 2 shootings in 6 days
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
Panthers rule out Cam Newton for Sunday at Arizona
WATCH: 3rd grader with wheelchair plays in recess basketball game
Space station carrying NC State astronaut to pass over NC
More TOP STORIES News