4-month-old baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids: CUTE VIDEO

ENGLAND -- There are some moments you just have to see - like when a baby, born deaf, wakes up to the sound of her mother's voice.

Four-month-old Georgina is lighting up social media with that adorable smile.

Their sweet conversation that has gone viral went like this:

Mother: Ok, so just turned your hearing on. Can you say hello to everybody?

Georgina (with enornous smile): Hi!

Mother: That's a very loud hello!

Georgina was diagnosed as severely deaf in September and wears a hearing aid in each ear to amplify sound.

Her dad posted this video on Twitter with the message, "When our daughter's new hearing aids are turned on in the morning. #HappyBaby."

The video has more than 700,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes.

