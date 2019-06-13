Family & Parenting

Baby Shark hitting the road for 100-date tour

Did you finally get Baby Shark out of your head? Now, it's coming to you, doo-doo-doo!

Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand behind the tune, is bringing "Baby Shark" to 100 U.S. and Canadian cities this fall for Baby Shark Live! They say the show will be a new, fully immersive, "one-of-a-kind" musical experience.

RELATED: 'Baby Shark' show coming to Nickelodeon
We're getting a show doo-doo-doo-doo-doo!



The group's other hits include "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie" and "Monkey Banana Dance."

A full tour schedule will be announced on July 9. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available, and fans can sign up on babysharklive.com to get the scoop about on-sale dates.

RELATED: Students learn CPR with help of "Baby Shark"
Students learn CPR with "Baby Shark." Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 17, 2019.

